One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week

Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

“We are not a store,” explains Bauer on her website.“We have more merchandise and better prices, and our consignors get more money in their pocket…Hundreds of consignors bring in their gently used children’s, kid’s, and maternity items to each sale. We do all the advertising to get [these] items in front of a huge audience. Shoppers then have thousands of items to choose from all in one place. This is a great way for new mothers to stock up on baby gear at affordable prices…kinda like a yard sale but with much better selection and higher quality of items…no junk here. Bring your own shopping bag, and come get some bargains!”

The location this year is the Community Center Gym in Woodbury located at 630 Lehman Street. There will be a Night Owl Pre-Sale on Tuesday, September 27 from 8:00 p.m. until midnight.

For the fall-winter sale, they offer fall and winter children’s clothing from newborns to juniors/young men’s; dance and gymnastics outfits; seasonal shoes in excellent condition; baby equipment; baby and children’s furniture; cribs made after June 2011; children’s bedding and accessories; other baby item like bottles and diaper bags; sports equipment, clothing and shoes;Halloween costumes; other seasonal clothing; maternity clothing in current styles; any toys in working condition; children’s book and parenting books for adults; homeschool materials; computers and video games; current computer gaming equipment; home décor and furniture; and more!

They do not sell anything stained, torn, worn out looking, outdated, broken, monogramed, not working, or out of season. For this sale, you will not find summer attire such as bathing suits, tank tops, shorts, sandals, prom dresses or lady’s clothing that is not maternity. They do not sell women’s handbags. DVDs, VHS, and CDs no longer sell. No TVs. No artwork, fragile figurines, or stuffed animals. Nothing that has been recalled or anything outlawed by the Consumer Products Safety Improvement Act of 2008.

“I miss my business partner,” said Bauer, “but I just can’t give it up. I am a die-hard consignment owner and shopper and deal finder. I’m getting the hang of doing things by myself, and I am looking forward to the new location and continuing to grow the popularity of the sale into new places.”