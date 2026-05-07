One of London’s Most Celebrated Bartenders Is Headed to Franklin

There’s a bar in the heart of Soho, London, known as “London’s Original Whisky Specialist,” and the general manager is coming to Franklin.

Pouring sippers from around the world since 1964, Milroy’s of Soho has become a destination for travelers and whiskey aficionados, and has been instrumental in getting American spirits in front of an international audience.

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One of them, in particular, catapulted in popularity among British drinkers, and it’s from a town we know and love, but can hardly be found on an international map. Leiper’s Fork Distillery was voted Whisky of the Year in 2024 by the W Club, a membership program for UK whisky enthusiasts to buy, taste, and learn.

Leiper’s Fork whiskey is on the shelf at prestigious London bars, including Milroy’s, and general manager Thom Smyth is jetting across the pond for a month-long residency in Downtown Franklin.

“I grew up in Offaly, Ireland,” Smyth says. “It’s next to nowhere, but nowhere has a higher population.”

A rugby career cut short by his shoulders sent him behind the bar, and it didn’t take long for him to fancy whiskey. He moved to London, worked at the celebrated Milk & Honey, and spent his off hours drinking at Milroy’s until the bar manager told him there was a job if he wanted it. That was six years ago, and today, he’s the general manager.

“Patience is a virtue,” he says.

Smyth joined Leiper’s Fork Distillery as guest bartender-in-residence at Leiper’s Fork House of Spirits, 334 Main St., Suite 104, Franklin, beginning May 1 for a month-long collaboration between one of Tennessee’s most decorated small-batch distilleries and one of Britain’s most respected bartending minds.

The partnership will go beyond a specialty menu to include meet-and-greet sessions, live Irish music, storytelling panels hosted by Leiper’s Fork Distillery founder and proprietor Lee Kennedy, plus a cocktail-making class and fireside cigar night open to the community.

“Heritage and tradition have always been at the heart of what we do at Leiper’s Fork Distillery,” Kennedy shares, noting Tennessee whiskey originated from Scots-Irish settlers. “We make our small-batch whiskey out of a 200-year-old log cabin on family land, using grain harvested from our farm. Thom, being a renowned barman at an international institution, furthers our commitment to honoring the spirit’s long history.”

The residency runs through the month of May and includes a full calendar of events open to the public:

May 7 – Meet and greet with Tom

May 14 – Irish Songs and Stories

May 21 – How to Build a Cocktail, An Evening with Thom Smyth (Upstairs 6-7:30 p.m.)

May 21 – Traditional Irish Music Session (Downstairs 7-9 p.m.)

May 29 – Fireside Chat Cigar Night @ Leiper’s Fork Distillery (Main Campus)

Leiper’s Fork House of Spirits is located at 334 Main St., Suite 104, in downtown Franklin. Follow @lfdistillery and @lfhouseofspirits on Facebook or Instagram to stay updated on events and tickets. Go to leipersforkdistillery.com/house-of-spirits to learn more.