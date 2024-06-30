One of Franklin’s Longest Running Events is Back-The Bethlehem United Methodist Church Fish Fry

One of Franklin’s longest running events, the Bethlehem United Methodist Church’s Fish Fry, returns July 19 for its 49th year on the grounds of the Grassland church at 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road off Hillsboro Road.

BUMC Fish Fry Chairman Mike Loring said they are so happy to host neighbors for a good old-fashioned social with delicious, all-you-can-eat catfish, live music and a free children’s area – all helping support church missions.

“Sharing in this summertime fun is something we look forward to all year. People can join us on the shaded grounds of the church, have a terrific time and help us help our community. All the proceeds help support the church’s missions abroad and locally including Kathy’s Backpacks which provides new backpacks and supplies for area school children needing assistance which we will pack the week after the fish fry just in time for school,” Loring said. “With an all-you-can-eat price and so many activities, this event is one of the best deals around!”

One of the highlights of the evening is the Bethlehem Bluegrass Band which will fill the grounds with classic, bluegrass favorites. Returning again is the amazing 5 Points Swing Band. The menu includes 1,800 pounds of catfish served along with hushpuppies, sliced tomatoes, white beans and delicious cole slaw created from a secret church recipe. Boy Scout Troop 1 returns to help serve delicious drinks.

Handicapped seating is available in the air-conditioned gym and the event also offers convenient take-out and golf carts from parking to the serving lines. The church also has a popular gently used book sale.

The incredible silent auction includes beautiful artwork, sports tickets, home décor, themed gift baskets and more. The bake sale is always a very popular spot with a variety of items from cupcakes and sourdough bread to brownies and cookies, said Bake Sale Chair Jan Speer.

“The church is known for some of the best bakers in Franklin and will have a huge variety of delicious treats,” Speer said.

With live music, all-you-can-eat, farm-raised catfish and an incredible free children’s play area, the Bethlehem UMC Fish Fry is Friday, July 19 on the shaded grounds of the church off Old Hillsboro Road in the Grassland Area from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road, Franklin (37069).

Tickets for adults are $15 in advance and children, ages, three to 10, are $10 in advance at the church or online at www.bethlehemumc.com. Day of the event, adults are $18 and children are $12 and children three and under are free. Hot dogs are available too.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email