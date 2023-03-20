One in Critical Condition After I-65 Crash in Franklin

One man remains in critical condition after a crash on I-65 in Franklin on March 19, 2023.

It happened just before 4:00 am, on I-65 South near the Goose Creek Bypass and Peytonsville Road interchange.

For reasons unknown, the man’s vehicle was stopped in a lane of travel on the interstate when it was rear-ended by another motorist.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was found severely injured outside of his vehicle. It is unclear whether he was ejected from the vehicle when it was struck, or if he was on foot, outside of it, at the time of the crash.

There are early indications that the stopped vehicle may not have had its lights on at the time of the crash.

The other driver had minor injuries that were treated at the scene. Crash Reconstructionists from Franklin PD’s Traffic Unit responded and are investigating. No charges have been filed.