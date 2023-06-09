One Hospitilzed After Fire at Nashville School

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

One person was sent to the hospital after a fire at at Liberty Collegiate Academy on June 9, 2023.

According to Nashville Fire Department, a company was doing work at the academy on Gallatin Pike on Friday when the fire started on the second floor.

Approximately 20 students were on the first floor when it happened. All of the students were checked by medics at the scene.

One of the workers was transported to Vanderbilt in critical condition.

The Arson Task Force has been called to the scene for investigation.

A portion of Hart Lane has been closed at this time.

