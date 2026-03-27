One Generation Away Grows Closer to Ending Food Insecurity by Increasing Capacity and Impact

One Generation Away, a compassionate community resource that seeks to share hope through food, is pleased to step into a season of increased growth with three new hires, a new signature program, and the return of their annual fundraising breakfast.

Over 1 million Tennesseans do not know where their next meal will come from. Food insecurity has become more prevalent as food prices, housing costs, and medical expenses have increased; requiring OneGenAway to grow its team to meet the urgent need of wiping out hunger in our generation.

Building Capacity to Meet the Moment at Hand

OneGenAway’s newly hired Chief Operating Officer (Lance Campbell), Chief Logistics Officer (Scott Lucas), and Director of Operations (Chris Henson) bring decades of combined leadership experience to the OneGenAway organization. Lance Campbell, an expert in operational recovery and scaling high-growth firms, has joined One Generation Away to spearhead the development of the operational infrastructure for the organization’s next chapter of growth. Campbell is inspired by the opportunity to combat food insecurity in his own backyard.

“This is a personal calling that aligns my professional expertise with a lifelong commitment to the well-being of my neighbors,” OneGenAway Chief Operating Officer, Lance Campbell.

Since joining the OneGenAway team in 2021, Scott Lucas has played a central role in scaling the organization’s multi-state logistics network, strengthening warehouse and transportation systems, and implementing data-driven processes that have significantly increased food rescue and distribution capacity. As Chief Logistics Officer, Lucas will oversee end-to-end logistics strategy to support OneGenAway’s continued growth and impact. Lucas is committed to using his expertise to help families in need.

“Behind every truckload is a family counting on us to get it right. My goal is simple: right food, right place, right time, every time,” OneGenAway, Chief Logistics Officer, Scott Lucas.

Chris Jensen joined OneGenAway as a volunteer, serving faithfully for nearly nine years before stepping onto staff as Regional Director of Operations. Following an organizational restructuring, he became Assistant Director of Operations and now leads as Director of Operations. Prior to joining OneGenAway, Jensen served as Director of Development for the University of Tennessee Southern and as Vice President of Partnership Engagement for Logic Cadence.

Creating a Shared Vision of Hope through Community

At the heart of OneGenAway’s work is a commitment to maintaining the hope, honor, and dignity of those served which requires creating space for community conversation and change. This spring, OneGenAway is excited to announce two community events where supporters can learn more about the organization and help wipe hunger off the face of America.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, OneGenAway will host Lola’s Table, a new signature woman-powered food giving experience that convenes 60 women for an hour of action, connection and impact. Attendees will spend time packing nutritious food for families facing food insecurity and then gather for a simple lunch around a shared table.

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All are invited to attend OneGenAway’s 13th annual spring fundraising breakfast at the Factory at Franklin on May 1, 2026. Speaker, author, and entrepreneur, Inky Johnson, will be this year’s featured speaker. Johnson’s inspiring message of overcoming adversity through dedication, passion and commitment parallels OneGenAway’s audacious mission of ending food insecurity in the United States. This annual event unites community members from across the state to raise funds to support OneGenAway’s efforts to ensure everyone has access to healthy food.

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