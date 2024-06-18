One Dead, Three Injured in Maury County Crash

Photo: Maury County Fire Department

At 6:42AM on Tuesday, Maury County Fire Department was dispatched to a head on collision on Hampshire Pike near Ridgetop Rd.

Arriving units found a total of 5 occupants trapped in two vehicles and one patient out of a vehicle and deceased.

Hydraulic tools were used extricate the victim.

Extrication of all patients concluded appropriately 1 hour after the initial dispatch of the incident.

A total of three medical helicopters transported three adult patients and Maury Regional EMS transported two pediatric patients by ground.

