One Day After the Passing of Naomi Judd, The Judds Are Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame

In keeping with the wishes of the Judd family, who are grieving the sudden passing of Naomi Judd, the Medallion Ceremony proceeded with the formal induction of Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, Pete Drake and The Judds as members of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Saturday, the Country Music Hall of Fame shared, “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of mother-daughter duo The Judds,” said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.” “Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today’s tragic news. Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds’ official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna’s music will endure.”

Accepting their medallion for duo The Judds was one- half of The Judds Wynonna Judd and sister Ashley Judd. Tearfully, Ashley Judd said to the audience, “My mama loved you so much…I’m sorry she couldn’t hang on until today.”

Wynonna Judd added, “I didn’t prepare anything tonight because I knew mom would probably talk the most,” She continued, “I’m gonna make this fast, because my heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed. It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed. … Though my heart’s broken, I will continue to sing, because that’s what we do.”

Continuing, Wynonna told the crowd this was the first time she had spoken since her mother died on Saturday, April 30th at 2:20 pm when she kissed her on the forehead and walked away after their family recited Psalm 23.

Musical tributes to The Judds the following performances:

Carly Pearce performing "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Ole Days)"

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings singing "Young Love"

Tommy Sims with "Love Can Build a Bridge"

Brandi Carlisle was set to perform “Love Can Build a Bridge” but was unable to due to COVID, she shared a message to The Judds on social media.