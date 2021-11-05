OMNIA Partners to Move Headquarters to McEwen Northside

OMNIA Partners, a leading procurement and supply chain management firm, announced it will relocate its company headquarters to McEwen Northside. The move is a rare example of a company relocating and expanding its headquarters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

OMNIA Partners will occupy 75,000 square feet or three floors of McEwen Northside’s Block A building upon its completion in December 2022. With this relocation, OMNIA Partners will triple its current office space, leaving room for further growth and encouraging the collaborative, flexible working environment that it has long considered the key to its success.

“It’s been 20 years since we started this organization. To be able to keep the headquarters here in Franklin, where I was raised, and grow to such a large scale is exciting and rewarding,” said M. Todd Abner, founder, president and CEO of OMNIA Partners. “We are proud to be part of McEwen Northside and look forward to further supporting the economic growth of the county.”

Since opening its Williamson County-based offices in 2001, OMNIA Partners has experienced exponential growth. It anticipates growing its 230-person team following the move.

“With many employees working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, OMNIA Partners’ relocation to McEwen Northside is a strong statement for a return to in-person work post-pandemic,” said Thomas McDaniel, director of Office Properties at Boyle Investment Company. “We are proud that OMNIA Partners has chosen McEwen Northside for its new headquarters. We take it as validation of the special environment we are trying to create at this project.”

“The proximity to McEwen’s restaurants, entertainment, shopping and the convenience of I-65 is a huge plus for our employees and visitors from all over the country,” said Andea Scobie, chief marketing officer at OMNIA Partners. “It’s a pleasure to continue investing in Franklin and growing with our community in this way.”

McEwen Northside integrates state-of-the-art office space with a walkable campus of mixed-use amenities to reinforce a more dynamic work environment. Current tenants include Just Love Coffee, North Italia, Vintage Vine and Jeni’s with thoughtfully designed greenspaces. OMNIA Partners’ new office space will be located at 5001 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, TN 37067 within the community

About McEwen Northside

McEwen Northside is a walkable urban village, bringing vibrancy and flair to a suburban setting. A Northwood Investors, Northwood Ravin and Boyle Investment Company venture, it is the only development in Cool Springs that offers fully integrated commercial, retail, residential and greenspace. Among the largest and most expensive commercial projects in Williamson County, McEwen Northside offers easy access to I-65, widening the talent pool for local companies and providing a central location for retailers in one of the most desirable retail markets in the country. The thoughtfully planned urban hot spot will be home to a mix of first-to-market concepts and local brands, as well as interactive greenspaces designed to bring people together and foster community. For additional information about McEwen Northside, visit www.mcewennorthside.com.