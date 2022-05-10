Olympic Medalist Scott Hamilton Completes 444-Mile Bike Ride for “Erase the Trace” Event

Olympic Figure Skating Champion and cancer survivor Scott Hamilton completed the 2nd Annual “Erase the Trace” 444-mile bike ride this afternoon, crossing the finish line to the cheers of his family, friends and fans at Loveless Café on Saturday.

Twenty-five years after almost quitting chemotherapy treatment for testicular cancer, Hamilton faced an epic 444-mile journey complete with rain, headwinds, and fatigue.

The sports legend, living with his third benign brain tumor, was surprised by his sons Aidan (18) and Maxx (14), who joined him for the emotional final miles to raise money and awareness for GBM cancer research, as part of the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation’s commitment to fund innovative cancer research.

The ride began Tuesday, May 3 in Natchez, MS and continued 90 miles to Clinton, MS, then 92.3 miles on May 4 from Clinton to French Camp, MS; 90.4 miles on May 5 to Saltillo, MS; 85.1 miles on May 6 to Collinwood, TN; and the final journey began this morning with the final 87.8 miles (a nod to Scott’s lucky number 8). Scott was joined on the ride by Johnny Burrell, a Nashville-based CranioSacral therapist, who currently holds 3 records in cycling, and Scott Williams, who is living with glioblastoma and created this event last year, inspiring Scott Hamilton to participate this year.

Donations poured in from 43 states and 30 countries in support of the ride and to raise money for funding innovative research. More information can be found at scottcares.org.