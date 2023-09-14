Olivia Rodrigo to Bring World Tour to Nashville

Olivia Rodrigo announced her highly anticipated GUTS world tour in support of her second studio album, GUTS, which was released September 8.

The global 2024 tour kicks off its 57-date run on Friday, February 23 in Palm Springs, CA and stops in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The Breeders, Pink Pantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf will join on select dates across the tour.

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale for the GUTS world tour to help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the show. Fans can register now until Sunday, September 17 at 10 PM ET HERE for both the onsale as well as American Express® Early Access. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Wednesday, September 20 and Thursday, September 21.