Olivia and Liam Remain Most Popular Baby Names for 2024

Olivia and Liam are once again America’s most popular baby names of the year. 2024 marks the sixth consecutive year that families chose to stick with both familiar names. Also, for the sixth consecutive year, Emma took the second slot for girls, and Noah for boys. The girls’ name Luna has dropped from its spot among the Top 10, replaced by Sofia which enters at number 10 for the first time.

Here are the top 10 boys’ and girls’ names for 2024:

Boys Girls 1. Liam 1. Olivia 2. Noah 2. Emma 3. Oliver 3. Amelia 4. Theodore 4. Charlotte 5. James 5. Mia 6. Henry 6. Sophia 7. Mateo 7. Isabella 8. Elijah 8. Evelyn 9. Lucas 9. Ava 10. William 10. Sofia

Every year, Social Security celebrates Mother’s Day by announcing the 1,000 most popular baby names. For the full list, visit www.ssa.gov/oact/babynames.

“As Mother’s Day nears, we remember the incredible impact that mothers have on our lives,” said Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano. “Growing up with a working mom, I witnessed firsthand the dedication, resilience, and balance it takes to juggle both career and family. Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers in our lives who inspire us and set an example for future generations.”

Most parents apply for their child’s Social Security number (SSN) at birth, during their hospital stay. Commissioner Bisignano encourages families to take this vital step in ensuring valuable protection for any benefits their children may be eligible for in the future.

An SSN is needed to claim a child as a dependent for income tax purposes or to open a bank account in the child’s name and buy savings bonds. More information on getting a child’s SSN and card is provided in Social Security Numbers for Children.

Additional Baby Names Information:

Social Security began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.

Each year, the list also reveals the names that increased the most in popularity. Among those rising in popularity for girls, Ailany, which means ‘chief’, topped the list. The boys’ name Truce, which means ‘peace’, rose an incredible 11,118 spots from last year’s position, cracking the top 1,000 at number 991 overall.

Here are the top five boys’ and girls’ names that increased the most in popularity in 2024:

Boys Girls 1. Truce 1. Ailany 2. Colsen 2. Aylani 3. Bryer 3. Marjorie 4. Halo 4. Scottie 5. Azaiah 5. Analeia

For all the top baby names of 2024, and to see where your name ranks, visit www.ssa.gov/oact/babynames.

