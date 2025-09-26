Olive Garden’s Pumpkin Cookie Butter Cheesecake Returns for Fall 2025

Oh my gosh, the Pumpkin Cookie Butter Cheesecake is BACK at Olive Garden!

This is not a drill, people. That gorgeous seasonal dessert that had us all obsessed last fall has returned for 2025, and I’m already planning my visit. We’re talking layers of creamy pumpkin cheesecake swirled with rich cookie butter, all sitting pretty on a graham cracker crust. And don’t even get me started on that caramel drizzle and whipped cream situation happening on top.

The fact that they brought this back after just one season tells you everything – this thing was clearly a hit. I mean, cookie butter AND pumpkin in one dessert? That’s basically fall in cheesecake form right there.

Fair warning though – it’s only here for a limited time, so don’t sleep on this one. Prices vary by location (typical Olive Garden move), but honestly, for a dessert this extra, I’m not mad about it.

