Oldest White-Cheeked Gibbon at Nashville Zoo Passes Away

Muffy, Nashville Zoo’s beloved white-cheeked gibbon and the oldest of her kind in human care in the United States, has passed away at the age of 55.

Born in 1997 at the Minnesota Zoo, Muffy arrived at the Nashville Zoo in 2003. For ten years, she entertained visitors with her graceful swings and unique vocalizations. She loved playing with blankets and stuffed animals, often carrying them as she moved through her habitat. Later in life, she retired behind the scenes, where she received extra care for her aging joints.

Muffy’s legacy continues through her daughter, Singwah, and three other gibbons she raised as a surrogate mother: Dixon, Henry, and Ari. In gibbon groups, females hold the highest rank, followed by female offspring, with adult males at the bottom. Muffy’s protective nature helped ensure the survival of her critically endangered species and raised awareness of their conservation.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email