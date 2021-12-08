Spring Hill’s Old School Cafe Officially Closes

Old School Cafe in Spring Hill has officially closed.

For the last nineteen years, the locally owned restaurant by Bill Corbett was open until September 2021 when his son and wife contracted COVID.

In a social media post, he shared, From 11/4/2002- 9/17/2021 We have operated the Old School Cafe. In September my family contracted Covid 19, it was devastating and I lost Maude and Austin Corbett a week apart. I Love SpringHill and loved trying to serve the community a good meal at a fair price.”

“After 19 years and the loss of 2/3’s Of my household, I have decided not to attempt reopening. I will miss the sense of community and fellowship with all of the great people that dined at the cafe. I’m sorry but I don’t think I could actually be productive in that setting now. I will miss the community and all the friends I’ve made over the years. It’s been a pleasure cooking for Y’all,” it continued.

The Old School Cafe was located at 1220 School Street, Spring Hill.