Old Navy to Open in Spring Hill Just in Time for Summer

Old Navy will open in Spring Hill just before summer.

The new store will open in the former Books-a-Million location at 1033 Crossing Boulevard, confirmed Georgetta Muse, the general manager of the new Spring Hill location. It’s anticipated the store will open in mid-May 2022.

They are currently hiring and conducting interviews for the new store, those interested in employment should apply here.

Currently, there is an Old Navy location at 1618 Galleria Boulevard in Franklin and there are two locations in Nashville, 6724 Charlotte Pike and 139 Opry Mills Drive.

Old Navy the brand originated in 1994 featuring affordable clothing for the whole family. They have over 1200 stores around the world.