Old Glory Chapter of NSDAR to Honor Vietnam Veterans With a Lapel Pinning Ceremony This March

Come out to honor Vietnam Veterans on Vietnam Veterans Day (March 29, 2023) at the Williamson County Enrichment Center along with the Vietnam Veterans Association of America Chapter 1140 with a lapel pinning ceremony and welcome home celebration.

Old Glory Chapter, NSDAR walked in the Williamson County veterans parade on Veterans Day in Downtown Franklin. They have a rich history of Patriotism and supporting veterans since our chapter was formed by Miss Susie Gentry in 1897!

Old Glory Chapter, NSDAR as a partner with the Vietnam War 50th Commemoration, will be honoring Vietnam Veterans who served and sacrificed to protect our country on March 29, 2023.

Across the Nation, Americans are uniting to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. This is the main focus of The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration—a national 50th anniversary commemoration, authorized by Congress established under the secretary of defense, and launched in 2012. Congress penned a total of five objectives, with the primary being to thank and honor our 6.2 million Vietnam veterans and their families, for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the Nation.

As a way of saying thank you to the men and women who served, Old Glory Chapter will have a pinning ceremony and welcome home celebration on Vietnam Veterans Day, March 29, 2023 at the Williamson County Enrichment Center along with the Vietnam Veterans Association of America Chapter 1140. At that time Vietnam Veterans will be recognized with a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin, a lasting memento of our Nation’s thanks and a certificate of appreciation from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

If you served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location and have not received a Vietnam War 50th Commemorative pin, Old Glory would like to honor you!

If you are interested, please contact Daphne Caveness, Old Glory Service for Veterans co-chair, at oldglorytn@gmail.com.

