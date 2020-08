Old Dominion did something most artists are requested to do – create a new version of their album but I’m not sure their label expected this kind of version.

Matt Ramsey and Trevor Rosen from Old Dominion shared on SiriusXM’s The Storme Warren Show that they have re-recorded the songs on their latest, self-titled album as “meows.”

What do you think, is it purrfectt? If you like this song, find the whole album below. Listen to their interview with Storme Warren here.