Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Rolls Out New Detroit-Style Pizza

By
Press Release
-
old chicago
Photo from restaurantnews.com

Old Chicago is proud to debut its newest, made-from-scratch pizza – Insanity Pizza – which is now available at most of its locations across the country.

Why insanity? It’s simple. Old Chicago’s new Detroit-style deep dish recipe is insanely delicious. The award-winning restaurant’s fluffy, made-from-scratch dough is topped with dollops of its signature sauce, loaded with toppings and smothered from edge to edge with Wisconsin brick cheese, resulting in crispy, buttery goodness with EVERY bite. Each square of the Insanity Pizza is an end-piece that’s cooked to perfection, resulting in a flawless bite no matter how you choose to eat it.

Guests can start going insane over these new Old Chicago creations starting June 14.

  • The Pepperoni – Covered in brick cheese, pizza sauce, and cup and char pepperoni.
  • Farmer’s Daughter – Fresh mozzarella, blistered tomatoes, pesto sauce and brick cheese, finished with fresh baby arugula and a balsamic drizzle.
  • Honky Tonk – Cheddar and brick cheese, pickled jalapeño, chili, tortilla strips, cilantro and drizzled with cilantro-lime ranch.
  • Da Meatball Shroom – Big, juicy meatballs, brick cheese, Madeira sauce, mushrooms, caramelized onions and parsley.
  • Buffalo Cluck – Buffalo sauce, brick cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, chicken, pickled red onions, green onions and a drizzle of ranch.

Not seeing your favorite toppings? No problem. Old Chicago is also offering a Craft-Your-Own Insanity Pizza! With more than thirty toppings to choose from, the possibilities are nearly endless.

“Detroit-style pizza is a perfect fit for Old Chicago and it’s delicious!” says Josh Kern, Chief Marketing Officer for SPB Hospitality. “Our culinary team expertly crafted Old Chicago’s very own buttery, crispy version where every slice is an end-piece and added it to our craveable pizza platform. We’re excited to launch our Insanity Pizzas, giving guests even more ways to enjoy the perfect balance of Old Chicago’s fresh ingredients layered on our scratch-made crust.”

Guests at Old Chicago can enjoy pizza made with scratch-made crust and freshly prepared ingredients honoring the influence of Italian tradition and American innovation. Old Chicago knows that pizza and beer are best friends, which is why each restaurant carries more than 110 local and legendary craft beers from down the street and around the globe. A beer expert is always on staff to guide guests’ to discover their new favorite pint through the World Beer Tour where they can earn OC Bucks towards future food and beverage savings. For the location nearest you, visit oldchicago.com.

