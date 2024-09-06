Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom Introduces New Wing Flavors and Game Day Promotions

Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom is tackling football season with a new lineup of wing inspired menu items. Starting Sept. 4, the iconic pizza concept will introduce the new Team Wings menu that is sure to elevate every game day experience.

To kick-off, Old Chicago is introducing a new wing lineup, full of fresh flavors:

Ranch Dust Wings: A tangy new rub for our classic boneless and bone-in wings.

A tangy new rub for our classic boneless and bone-in wings. Lemon Pepper Hot Honey Wings: A versatile sauce for wings, boneless wings and tenders alike, combining zesty lemon pepper with hot honey.

Guests can also score a touchdown with new menu items, including:

NEW Buffalo Chicken Pizza : Old Chicago’s scratch-made pizza dough topped with blue cheese, chicken, celery and drizzled with buffalo sauce.

: Old Chicago’s scratch-made pizza dough topped with blue cheese, chicken, celery and drizzled with buffalo sauce. Twisted Tenders & Fries : Crispy fries served with delicious chicken tenders – try with new lemon pepper hot honey sauce.

: Crispy fries served with delicious chicken tenders – try with new lemon pepper hot honey sauce. Buffalo Chicken Rolls: An Old Chicago classic – scratch pizza dough rolled with spicy buffalo chicken, mozzarella, celery and blue cheese.

An Old Chicago classic – scratch pizza dough rolled with spicy buffalo chicken, mozzarella, celery and blue cheese. Triple Chocolate Brownie: Scratch made brownie topped with fudge sauce, vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle.

Elevate your game day at Old Chicago with new Oktoberfest beers and delicious cocktails. Enjoy a selection of brews including Bell’s Oktoberfest, Paulaner Oktoberfest, Deschutes Ludwig Von Crispy and Operation Steingrabber.* For cocktail lovers, sip on a Patron Margarita, Kentucky Mule or Twisted Tea.

The new Team Wings menu items will be available at all participating Old Chicago locations. In addition, Old Chicago is offering a variety of game day deals including special offers on beer, exclusive pizza deals, and in-app prizes that vary by location. To explore these deals and promotions, visit OldChicago.com and download Old Chicago’s OC Rewards app, OldChicago.com/rewards .

