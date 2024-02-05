Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Introduces New Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

January 31, 2024 – Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, a leading restaurant brand renowned for its fresh dough pizza and extensive craft beer selection, is turning up the pizza oven heat with exclusive deals for guests.

Debuting January 31st, the new Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza featuring a ranch-based sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken and bacon on fresh pizza dough and garnished with julienned green onions. Available in individual, medium and large sizes on one of 3 scratch made crusts or our cauliflower crust.

And because love and luck go together like pizza and beer, Old Chicago is thrilled to offer the Love & Luck Pizza and Beer Tour from January 31 through March 17 to all OC Reward members. To complete the tour, guests must make 12 purchases of any draft beer or the new Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza before March 17. Upon completion of the tour, members will receive a limited-edition Old Chicago-Luck + Love t-shirt. It’s just one more way that OC Rewards is a slice above the rest.

Available through the Apple App Store or Android Play Store, Old Chicago’s application “OC REWARDS” allows customers to check in during their visit, participate in the Love & Luck Tour, order food for pick-up or delivery, find locations, collect rewards and more.

For more information, including their menu and locations, visit www.oldchicago.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram. To join Old Chicago’s loyalty program, visit https://oldchicago.com/rewards/. To download the mobile app, visit the Apple App Store or Android Play Store and search for “OC Rewards”.

Source: EINpresswire

