Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom Honors Veterans on Nov. 11

Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom is saluting veterans and honoring their service with an exceptional offer this Veterans Day. On Nov. 11, 2024, active military and veterans can enjoy a complimentary entrée* from an exclusive menu. The specialized menu features several delicious options for guests to indulge in, including the Chicago Fire Calzone — with fresh jalapeño baked into the crust — which offers a tasty combination of pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, red peppers, red onions and pepperoncini, all nestled in a blend of mozzarella and ricotta.

For those looking to customize, the Craft Your Own Calzone option allows for a blend of mozzarella and ricotta with any one topping of choice, as well as the Create Your Own Individual Pizza, with choice of one topping on any crust. Guests can also indulge in a classic cheeseburger or spaghetti and meatballs.

What: Old Chicago’s Veterans Day food offer for active military and veterans

When: Monday, Nov. 11, 2024

Where: All Old Chicago locations

“This Veterans Day, Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom is honored to give back to the brave people who have served our country,” said Senior Director of Marketing Windi Cooper. “Our complimentary entrée offer is a gesture of gratitude, featuring a selection of delicious options meticulously selected to reflect our appreciation for their dedication and sacrifice.”

For more information about Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, visit OldChicago.com .

