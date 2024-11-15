Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom Closes Its Doors in Franklin

The Franklin location of Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, a popular family dining establishment at 440 Cool Springs Boulevard, has permanently closed its doors.

Williamson Source has reached out to Old Chicago Pizza management on the reason for closing and the actual closing date.

Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom was part of a larger restaurant chain that specialized in Chicago-style pizza, pasta dishes, and other Italian-American favorites.

While the Franklin location has closed, Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom continues to operate two other locations in Tennessee:

Chattanooga: 250 Northgate Mall Drive, Space #R0010, Chattanooga, TN 37343

Clarksville: 2815 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., Clarksville, TN 37040

