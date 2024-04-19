Ogres Are Back in Town! Don’t Miss Shrek Jr. at Mill Creek Middle

April 16, 2024 – It’s a big, bright, beautiful world in Mill Creek Middle’s production of Shrek Jr. the Musical.

Opening Thursday, April 18, the show will run for two weeks. Audiences will see everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, lead a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance.

Tickets cost $10 per person and may be purchased online. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Mill Creek Middle is located at 200 York Trail in Nolensville.

Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m.

Source: WCS

