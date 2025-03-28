Officials Searching for Missing Rutherford County Man

Keith Murdy, 64, was reported missing about 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Burnt Knob Road and Almaville in Rutherford County.

Murdy has intellectual disabilities and is hearing and sight impaired.

A trail cam spotted Murdy about 11:30 a.m. He was wearing blue jeans, a grey shirt, brown sweatshirt with green lettering and a blue hat.

If you see him, immediately call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies, Emergency Management Agency representatives and Rutherford County Fire & Rescue firefighters are actively searching for Murdy.

Sheriff’s Lt. Trey Nunley said emergency workers are using Metro Nashville Police aircraft, drones and bloodhounds in the search.

