Official Dates And Festival Artwork Revealed For 30th Annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival March 29th-April 2, 2022

The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), in partnership with Regions Bank is pleased to announce dates for the 30th annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. The festival is scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tuesday, March 29th through Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Music City’s most popular venues spread throughout town. Each venue will host two shows per night showcasing hundreds of songwriters from Nashville and beyond. Tin Pan South is one of Nashville’s most revered and highly anticipated events of the year and the 2022 festival will be no exception! It will feature performances from a diverse array of exceptional musical talent spanning multiple genres, and the entire week will be filled with a variety of unforgettable events and networking opportunities for established songwriters and rising artists alike.

The stellar 2022 Tin Pan South line-up will be revealed and tickets will go on sale on March 1st at 10 AM CST. Additional details will be made available in January.

The official 2022 Tin Pan South poster was created by Charlie Hartrich, a freshman at Watkins College of Art at Belmont University).

“When designing this poster I wanted to focus on the songwriting aspect more so than music or Nashville. I was inspired by the idea that songwriters across America are all a part of this festival, and that is what music is all about. Bringing people together and encouraging empathy.” Hartich adds, “Music and the city are a part of one another here so I also wanted to mix the two together and that drove most of the subject choices. But, lastly my main inspiration for my work was music itself. As a musician, music can be such a crazy, other-worldly thing and I tried to convey how expressive it can be in the poster although nothing beats the real thing!”

Since its inception, the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival, the largest songwriter’s festival in the world, has offered audiences a platform to discover rising songwriters and watch songwriting legends in their element. Every genre is well represented; some of the artists who have graced the stage in the past include Art Garfunkel, Carole King, Donna Summer, Josh Osborne, Lamont Dozier, Lori McKenna, RaeLynn, and Thomas Rhett.

About NSAI:

Established in 1967, the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) is the world’s largest not-for-profit songwriters trade organization and has a membership of more than 5,000 spanning the United States and eight (8) foreign countries. Consisting of a body of creative minds, including songwriters from all genres of music, professional and amateur, for over 53 years, NSAI has been committed to protecting the rights and future of the profession of songwriting, as well as carrying a commitment to educate, elevate and celebrate the songwriter, acting as a unifying force within the music community and the community at large. For more information, visit nashvillesongwriters.com.

About Regions Financial Corporation:

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $156 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.