Officers That Stopped Covenant School Shooter Speak Publicly for the First Time

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers that were involved in The Covenant School spoke at a press conference on April 4, 2023.

On Tuesday, Detective Sergeant Jeff Mathes, Detective Michael Collazo, and Officer Rex Engelbert all described their involvement and how school shooter, Audrey Hale, was taken down.

Sergeant Mathes of the midtown precinct said police received a 9000 call, which is a call for an active shooter, which prompted him and other officers to immediately respond.

Officer Engelbert recalled arriving on the scene and being given the key to the school by an employee who was standing outside of the building.

Once officers were able to locate Hale on the second floor of the school, Engelbert was told to push forward due to him being armed with an assault rifle.

According to MNPD, Officer Engelbert discharged a total of four 5.56 rounds from his rifle and Officer Michael Collazo discharged a total of four rounds from his department-issued nine-millimeter pistol.

