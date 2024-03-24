Officers Respond to Bomb Threat in Spring Hill

UPDATE: March 23, 2024 – 9:23pm – Spring Hill Police Department reports that the “unattended item” that prompted the evaluation was determined safe by THP bomb squad techs. Around 8:30pm, the building search was completed and spectators were allowed back into the building.

Police report this case appears to be a ‘swatting’ call.’ Swatting is a form of harassment to deceive an emergency service provider into sending a police and emergency service response team to another person’s address due to the false reporting of a serious law enforcement emergency. The individuals who engage in this activity use technology, such as caller ID spoofing, social engineering, TTY, and prank calls to make it appear that the emergency call is coming from the victim’s phone. Traditionally, law enforcement has seen swatters directing their actions toward individuals and residences. Increasingly, the FBI sees swatters targeting public places such as airports, schools, and businesses. Another recent trend is so-called celebrity swatting, where the targeted victims are well-known personalities.

SHPD will work with state and federal law enforcement partners to determine the origin of this call.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Spring Hill Fire Department World Wide Stages Security, Columbia Police Department, Tennessee and Nashville International Airport Police, and FBI Nashville Field Office all assisted with this case.

March 23, 2024 – 8:15pm – Officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at 5000 Northfield Lane in Spring Hill, reports the Spring Hill Police Department (SHPD).

While the social media posts from SHPD does not list a specific business, the address is that of Worldwide Stages. Police report that all event attendees have been evacuated and Columbia Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol Bomb Squad are on the scene. The Worldwide Stages Instagram account shows a boxing event was scheduled to take place Saturday evening.

WSMV reports that the initial call to Williamson County emergency officials was received around 6pm. WSMV reports that officials received a call from a person who said they placed several bombs inside the building. This is a developing story.