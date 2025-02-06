Officer Sawyer Greene Earns Knights Of Columbus”Officer Of The Year” Award

At the Knights of Columbus banquet in Columbia, TN, the Spring Hill Police Department honored Officer Sawyer Greene with the “Officer of the Year” award. Officer Greene works for the SHPD Traffic Enforcement Unit.

In 2024, Officer Greene conducted over 400 traffic stops, which resulted in 49 DUI arrests. Officer Greene began his career with the Columbia Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Officer Greene also serves as a field training officer, mentoring newly hired police recruits. He is a DUI instructor for the department where he teaches officers procedures for investigating DUI cases. Officer Greene dedicates himself to keeping our roads safe.

