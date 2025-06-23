Officer Honors Late Father, Mental Health With Birdhouse Project

A meaningful act of creativity and service now lines the walking trails behind the Refuge Center for Counseling in Franklin, thanks to the efforts of Franklin Police Officer Anthony Estrada and Lieutenant Chris Hollingsworth.

Estrada recently built and installed three custom birdhouses along the trails as part of a Leadership Franklin community service project led by Hollingsworth and his class group. The birdhouses are modeled after the Refuge Center’s main building and serve as a tribute to Estrada’s late father, Matt Estrada, founder of Churp Modern, a company known for its mid-century modern birdhouse designs.

“This was more than just a woodworking project,” said Estrada. “It was a way to remember my dad and contribute to a place that’s making a real difference in people’s lives. My hope is that these birdhouses bring a little joy and awareness to everyone who walks by them.”

Each birdhouse includes a small wooden token for visitors to take, each one promoting the Refuge Center’s mission to provide affordable and professional mental health counseling.

“We wanted to create something meaningful and lasting for the Refuge Center, and when I reached out to Anthony, he took it to a whole new level,” said Hollingsworth. “His craftsmanship and the personal story behind it turned this into something truly special.”

The Franklin Police Department is proud of both officers for their dedication to the community and for finding creative ways to honor those who inspire them.

