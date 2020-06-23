



The funeral service for Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza will be held Wednesday, June 24 at 2.p.m. at ClearView Baptist Church located at 537 Franklin Road in Franklin. Prior to the funeral, a procession will take place beginning in Franklin and ending in Brentwood.

Funeral Procession

The funeral procession will begin at 11am and is for police and emergency vehicles only. It is not a public procession.

Citizens are encouraged to line the streets and pay respect to Officer Legieza and his family. The procession will begin around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24 and will start from Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue in Franklin and head north on Columbia Avenue to the Franklin Police Dept. The procession will then go through downtown Franklin to the square and right onto 3rd Ave. South, which turns into Hwy 96 to Interstate 65 North. In approximately twenty to thirty minutes, the procession will take the Old Hickory Blvd. west exit, to Granny White Pike and head east onto Maryland Way to pass by Brentwood City Hall located at 5211 Maryland Way. From Brentwood, the procession will head south on Franklin Road to ClearView Baptist Church.

Traffic

Please keep in mind that traffic will be congested around the processional route tomorrow. Police will temporarily close intersections as the procession moves through. Plan to take alternate routes if needed between 11am-1:00pm.

How you can support the family:

Citizens are also encouraged to share memories of Officer Legieza, such as how he helped someone in our community. A special email account has been created to receive those messages, OfficerLegiezaRemembered@Brentwoodtn.gov The messages will be printed and presented in a binder to Officer Legieza’s family.

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation to his family, including his wife Heather, can do so at any First Horizon Bank branch.

There is also a GoFundMe account set up by Franklin Police which will also go to the family. News 2 will also be at Otter Creek Church on Franklin Road in Brentwood on Thursday, June 25 collecting donations from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to go into the First Horizon Bank fund.



