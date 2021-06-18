Officer Destin Legieza Commemorated with a Memorial Sign

A ceremony was held on Friday, June 18, 2021, to commemorate the naming of The Officer Destin Legieza Memorial Highway which is a segment of US Highway 31, or Franklin Road, beginning at the intersection of West Concord Road and ending at the intersection of Murray Lane.

Friday, June 18th marked the one-year anniversary of Officer Legieza’s death who died while serving the City of Brentwood community. His patrol vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle driven by an impaired driver.

A temporary marker has been placed on Franklin Road just past Remnant Church, once construction is completed on Franklin Road, the marker will be moved to its permanent location on Franklin Road closer to Fellowship Bible Church.

During the event, Officer Legieza’s widow, Heather Legieza, his father, Franklin Lieutenant Scott Legieza, and his mother, Julie Walls received small replicas of the signs that will be placed on the highway.

According to Senate Bill No. 137 passed on April 1, 2021, this bill provides for the naming of certain roads and bridges in honor of certain specified persons. The sign along Franklin Road in Brentwood will be placed to honor the memory of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza, a dedicated public servant to the City of Brentwood, Tennessee, who made the ultimate sacrifice on June 18, 2020.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will place the sign and affix suitable markers designating the segment of the roadway as the “Officer Destin Legieza Memorial Highway”. The cost of the signage must be funded in accordance with Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 54-1-133.

