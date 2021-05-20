Office Depot, in Brentwood, will close.

Located at Brentwood Place Shopping Center, 330 Franklin Road, the store has begun a closing sale with items discounted up to 40 percent off.

According to the Office Depot representative, this location is scheduled to close on Saturday, July 3.

Office Depot also has a location at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin which will remain open. Customers can shop online at www.officedepot.com. Contract business customers can continue their services at business.officedepot.com.

Back in 2015, Office Depot and Office Max merged. Due to the duplication, Office Max closed in Brentwood.