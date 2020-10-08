Offensive Momentum Carries Into Week 8 For One Williamson County School

The Fairview Yellow Jackets travel on this Thursday night in week 8 as they take on Sycamore. As Fall Break starts tomorrow, Fairview and Sycamore will play tonight instead of Friday night. Fairview comes in to play after beating Camden 35-0 last week to improve to 3-2 on the year.

The Yellow Jackets would be the first team to get on the scoreboard. They took an early 7-0. Then, they would follow up with another touchdown to make it 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter, Fairview would add their third first half touchdown and increasing their lead to 21-0. The Yellow Jackets would add another first half touchdown to take 28-0 lead.

Fairview would force a bad snap out of Sycamore and get rewarded with a safety. Then the Yellow Jackets would add another touchdown, but they would miss the extra point making it 36-0. That would be the score at half.

Out of halftime, Sycamore would receive the ball but not doing anything with it. Fairview would force a punt and waste no time in adding to their lead with a touchdown. Thanks to a running clock, the fourth quarter sped by without anymore scoring.

Fairview dominated from start to finish as they beat Sycamore tonight. The improve to 4-2 and have a two-game winning streak that they will look to add to next week.

