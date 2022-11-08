Off The Square Theatre Presents Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka December 1-10

Off The Square Theatre is proud to present a fun-filled evening of sweet magical chocolaty goodness: Roald Dahl’s WILLY WONKA from December 1-10, 2022 at the Blackbox (BLKBX) Theater (416 Mary Lindsay Polk Drive, Suite 503 Franklin, TN 37067)!

December 1st, 7 PM

December 2nd, 7 PM

December 3rd, 1 PM & 6 PM

December 8th, 7 PM

December 9th, 7 PM

December 10th, 1 PM & 6 PM

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is presented by special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI).

Family show, appropriate for all ages

Admission Fee: $18

Tickets can be purchased online HERE

Off the Square Theater Company has been bringing magic to the stage since 2015. In their aim to be a Christ-centered, family, and Community-oriented theater company, they have produced several memorable musical theater productions such as the Wizard of OZ, Peter Pan, Annie, and Matilda. Coming back for its tenth production, Off The Square Theater is thrilled to present Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonkal!

