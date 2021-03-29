Off-Duty Firefighters Help Rescue Man from Duck River

Two off-duty firefighters (one from Franklin Fire Department and one from Columbia Fire Rescue), along with a Maury County fire member, made a heroic rescue in the Williamsport Community of Maury County Sunday morning.

Franklin Fire Captain Michael Henderson was in the Williamsport community Sunday morning when he was alerted to a vehicle in the Duck River with a subject on top of it. As Captain Henderson arrived on the scene, he began to assess the situation and could barely make out a person in the middle of the river. Soon after, a civilian jon boat arrived pulled by Maury County firefighter Jimmy Mash and off duty Columbia Fire Rescue Engineer Jason Delk who had also been alerted to the incident. They awaited additional life jackets to arrive on scene and formulated a plan to save the person.

RELATED: Franklin Firefighters Rescue Kayaker from Harpeth River

MCFD swiftwater boats were responding but due to the rural nature of the call, they knew the subject could not hold on any longer. Delk and Henderson deployed the boat and successfully rescued the subject without incident and delivered him to Maury Regional EMS.

“We absolutely do not condone civilians attempting rescues; however, these highly trained individuals had to make a decision to use the resources at hand to save a life and they did. Great job! There is no way to know the depth or if the road is still there! Turn around, don’t drown!” Maury County Fire Department stated.