Oddity Improv Heads to the Franklin Theatre

Oddity Improv, Franklin’s premier clean comedy and improv troupe, is thrilled to announce a monumental move to the Franklin Theatre for three highly anticipated performances. After a successful run at the Mockingbird Theater, Oddity Improv is expanding its reach and audience capacity by stepping onto the legendary Franklin Theatre stage for three incredible nights of unscripted comedy and laughter on March 22, April 14th, and April 28th.

This exciting transition marks a significant milestone for Oddity Improv, as it aligns with the Franklin Theatre—both esteemed non-profit organizations and essential pillars of Franklin’s vibrant performance community. The Franklin Theatre, known as the “Crown Jewel of Main Street,” has been a cultural hub since 1937, hosting world-class entertainment while preserving the city’s rich artistic legacy. Now, Oddity Improv brings its signature blend of fast-paced, clean comedy to this storied venue, inviting audiences to experience the magic of improv in an iconic setting.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity,” say Kelsey Cooke and Chris Guerra, co-founders of Oddity Improv. “The Franklin Theatre is an incredible institution, and to bring our unique brand of clean comedy to such a historic venue is truly an honor. This move allows us to reach a larger audience while staying true to our roots as a Franklin-based non-profit dedicated to high-quality entertainment and education.”

With its quick wit, audience participation, and spontaneous hilarity, Oddity Improv’s performances guarantee an unforgettable night for all ages. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to improv, these shows promise top-tier comedy that showcases the best of local talent in an atmosphere rich with history.

Tickets on sale at FranklinTheatre.com. Don’t miss your chance to witness this groundbreaking collaboration between two of Franklin’s most beloved artistic institutions.

