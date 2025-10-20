October 2025 Porch Talks to Feature Vanderbilt Legend, Community Advocate

The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will be hosting its October Porch Talk Event on Monday, October 27th, at 6:00 P.M. at the Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Ave, Franklin.

The monthly ‘Porch Talks’ series brings together experts in historic preservation and African American history and culture, along with other historians, community storytellers, and professionals who share knowledge and perspectives on diverse topics.

This month, the organization is pleased and honored to have as guest speaker Shan Foster, the legendary activist, author, inspirational speaker, and famed Vanderbilt University athlete.

In his new memoir, “What Hurt Didn’t Hinder,” Foster shares his authentic journey of resilience, offering inspiration and insights into overcoming adversity and achieving success both on and off the court.

Attendees are encouraged to bring questions and join in this inspiring conversation about perseverance, faith, diversity, and community.

