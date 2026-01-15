O’Charley’s Serves Up Unbeatable Value with Daily Dinner Deals

Hearty, Home-Style Meals for Just $14.99 – Available Monday Through Thursday
O’Charley’s invites guests to gather ’round the table for a deal the whole family will love. Daily Dinner Deals bring restaurant-quality comfort food at an unbeatable price, with five delicious entrées available all day Monday through Thursday for just $14.99 when you dine in.
Whether you’re craving Italian-inspired flavors, Asian fusion, or classic American comfort food, O’Charley’s has something for everyone with these hearty platefuls:
- Tuscany Chicken – Tender chicken with a savory Italian twist
- Teriyaki Chicken – Grilled to perfection with sweet and tangy glaze
- Chipotle Pork Loin – Bold, smoky flavors that pack a punch
- Shrimp Scampi – Succulent shrimp in a garlic butter sauce
- Salisbury Steak – A classic favorite with rich, savory gravy
Each entrée is served with generous portions and complementary sides, making these deals perfect for a weeknight dinner without the weeknight stress.
Daily Dinner Deals Details:
- Price: $14.99 per entrée
- Availability: All day Monday through Thursday
- Dine in only
For more information or to find your nearest O’Charley’s location, visit www.ocharleys.com.
Please join our FREE Newsletter