O’Charley’s Seas the Day Menu Is Back for a Limited Time

O’Charley’s is bringing the flavors of the sea to the table with its limited-time Seas the Day menu. From a new New England Clam Chowder to indulgent crab cakes made with real lump crab meat, the seasonal lineup gives seafood fans plenty of reasons to visit before it’s gone. More Eat & Drink News

What New Appetizers Are on the O’Charley’s Seas the Day Menu?

O’Charley’s is kicking off the Seas the Day menu with two appetizers. The new Clam Chowder ($7.99, 340 Cal) is a thick, rich New England-style bowl made with light cream, clam broth, chunks of clams and potatoes, and a topping of green onions. The Spinach & Artichoke Dip ($10.79, 710 Cal) rounds out the starters with a creamy blend of spinach, Parmesan cheese, and artichoke hearts served with tortilla chips and salsa.

What Entrees Are Featured on the Limited-Time Menu?

The entree lineup leans heavily into crab this season, with two new additions leading the way. The Cajun Shrimp Topped Crab Cake ($18.99, 1200 Cal) features a fried lump crab meat cake topped with Cajun shrimp, peppers, onions, banana peppers, and corn sautéed in Cajun butter, all served over rice. The Crab Cake BLT ($17.99, 890 Cal) puts that same fried lump crab cake on a sandwich with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and a remoulade drizzle, served with fries. Guests can also add a fried crab cake to any entrée for $10.99 (700 Cal).

Rounding out the entrees are the Hand-Breaded Catfish Dinner ($17.99, 1720 Cal), served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce, and the California Salad (450–1340 Cal), a bed of crisp lettuce with bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and dried cranberries with balsamic vinaigrette. The salad is available without protein for $11.29, with grilled chicken for $15.29, with an 8 oz. salmon filet for $22.29, or with a 6 oz. sirloin for $22.29.

What Sides and Desserts Come with the Seas the Day Menu?

On the sides front, O’Charley’s is introducing Buttered Corn ($3.99, 150 Cal), a new addition of sweet, tender corn kernels sautéed in melted butter and lightly seasoned. For dessert, the menu features two options: Strawberry Cheesecake ($8.99, 710 Cal), a creamy cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries and whipped topping, and the Ooey Gooey Caramel Pie ($6.99, 640 Cal), a graham cracker crust filled with creamy caramel and topped with whipped topping, chocolate morsels, and pecans.

What Drinks Are Available During the O’Charley’s Lent Promotion?

The Seas the Day menu comes with a seasonal drink selection to match. On the cocktail side, guests can order a Raspberry Margarita (240 Cal) made with Patrón Silver Tequila, Chambord, and house-made margarita mix, or a Bahama O’Mama (260 Cal) with Bacardi and Malibu Rums, orange and pineapple juices, and a grenadine floater. Blue Moon Draft is available in 14 oz. and 22 oz. (110–310 Cal), and red, white, and rosé wines are offered in 6 and 9 oz. pours (122–273 Cal).

Non-alcoholic options include Athletic Brewing Co. non-alcoholic craft beer (65 Cal) and bottomless flavored teas and lemonades in Peach, Raspberry, Passionfruit, and Strawberry (10–220 Cal).

How Long Is the O’Charley’s Seas the Day Menu Available?

The Seas the Day menu is available for a limited time at participating O’Charley’s locations. Guests with food allergies are encouraged to inform their server before ordering. Additional nutrition information is available upon request.