OBITUARY: Jerry Wayne Russell

Mr. Jerry Wayne Russell, 65, employee of the Williamson County Highway Department, died Friday March 26, 2021.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Roger Banks officiating. Burial will follow at Green’s Chapel Cemetery located in the Primm Springs area of Williamson County. Family will visit with friends on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St. Santa Monica, CA 90401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Mr. Russell was born on November 30, 1955 in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Archie Charles Russell, Sr. and to the late Laura Agnes Harris. Mr. Russell was a mower operator for the Williamson County Highway Department. He was always happiest on his mower or tractor. He was a faithful member of the church of Christ where he served as a song leader for over 50 years. Mr. Russell was a long-time employee of the former Franklin Memorial Chapel, the former Cameron Motors, and CPS industries. He was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. He loved to sing and spend time with his family.

Survivors include his sisters, Jeanetta (Johnny) Tomlin, Jan (Jim) Kilgore and Beth (Jim) Richardson; his brothers, Archie (Sue) Russell, Jr. Clayton (Rachel) Russell and John (Brenda) Russell; numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kirby Russell and Houston Russell

Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Tomlin, Keith Russell, Matthew Russell, Tim Russell, James Hargrove, Ronald Mealer, Chris Schwartz, Sam Hardison and Jimmy Davis. Honorary pallbearers include all employees of the Williamson County Highway Department.

Oakes & Nichols, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements with visitation and services at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289