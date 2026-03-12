Zoe Nicole Johnson, 31, of Franklin, TN, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

A funeral service has been scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2026, 12:00 NOON (CST), at Washington Street Baptist Church with Pastor Raynarldo Henderson and Pastor Michaael Pryor officiating.

Family will receive friends on Saturday at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

More details are to follow.

Funeral Services Provided By Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home, LLC – Paducah, 1229 Madison Street P. O. Box 667, Paducah, KY 42001.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home, LLC – Paducah.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email