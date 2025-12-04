OBITUARY: Zeneith O’Neal Garland Cole

Zeneith O’Neal Garland Cole, age 84 of Lebanon, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2025, surrounded by family.

Zeneith was born on April 26, 1941 to James and Kathleen Johnson Garland of Nashville, TN and was raised in Williamson County as one of seven children. Her friends and family remember her for her fierce devotion and unending commitment to Andrea, her special needs daughter and as a dedicated caregiver for her late husband.

She was married for over 50 years before his passing to Jimmy Tomlin Cole, Sr., her high school sweetheart. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1961, and she was a faithful member of Leipers Fork Primitive Baptist Church in Thompson’s Station.

Zeneith was a long-time employee of Frank’s Family Fashions on Main Street in Franklin, TN and was honored as Mother of the Year by the Review Appeal Newspaper.

In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her son, George Lee Cole and daughter, Donna Lynn Cole Harrington. She was the mother of five children and grandmother to five.

She is survived by her children, Jimmy (Tenisha Esmond) Cole, Kathy Cole (Rick) Julien and Andrea Cole; grandchildren, Justin Cole, Brad and Scott Vaughn, Greg Simmons and Dalton Brown; siblings, Dewey (Melissa) Garland, Cornelia (Millard) Jefferson and Daniel Garland; son in law, Stan Harrington and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, December 6, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Barry Smith officiating. Interment Johnson Hollow Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Justin Cole, Greg Garland, Tim Jefferson, Michael Garland, Jeffrey Garland, Ronnie Polk, Scott Vaughn and Dalton Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be Gregory Simmons, Brad Vaughn and members of Leipers Fork Primitive Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Jimmy Cole to benefit Andrea Cole. Visitation will be 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.