Zelda Carolyn Pewitt Carson, of the Pinewood community of Williamson County, died January 18, 2020 after a long illness. She was 77.

Ms. Carson was a retired teacher with a master’s degree in education who taught for many years at Fairview Elementary School. A graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and an active member of Green’s Chapel United Methodist Church, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, and flower arranging.

Ms. Carson was the daughter of the late Bennie and Velma Pewitt. Surviving are two sons, Byron (Lisa) Carson and Rondall (Jimmy Light) Carson; one sister, Kay Vaughan; two nieces, Felicity (Scott) Tidwell and Brittany (Travis) Mills; four grandnieces; one grandnephew; her dog, Sugar, and cat, Lovely; and the scores of students who benefitted from her wisdom and love over her many years as a teacher.

A celebration of life service will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. on January 21, with Dr. Marty Bell officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on January 20 and one hour before the service on January 21 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A burial service will follow at Green’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Scott Tidwell, Chase Tidwell, Travis Mills, Willie Covington, Sam Moss and Gary Pewitt will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are the members of Green’s Chapel United Methodist Church, the staff of HomeCare Assistance of Nashville, and the staff of NHC Cool Springs Aspen Arbor.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.