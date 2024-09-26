OBITUARY: Yvonne Kathleen Poynor Caulkins

Yvonne Kathleen Poynor Caulkins, age 84 of Franklin, TN passed away September 21, 2024.

She was born on October 28th, 1939 in her grandmothers’ farm house in the Garrison community. Her ancestors settled in Williamson County in 1816.

Faith and family were at the center of her childhood. Her family founded Garrison United Methodist Church. Yvonne played piano and organ for church services in Garrison and at Glenciff United Methodist Church.

A graduate of Central High School, Nashville she attended Middle Tennessee State College; and worked at the Cascade Plunge in Fair Park, Nashville. She never learned to swim. As a pageant contestant she was crowned Miss Nashville and was the first runner-up to Miss Tennessee.

As the wife of a career Air Force combat pilot, she traveled the world for 20 years with her sons in tow.

Her fierce love and dedication shone through the dark times of her husband’s three combat tours in Vietnam and later held the house together while he worked at the Pentagon and went to night law school.

With her husband absent, she was very involved with her sons activities including bravely serving as den mother in Boy Scouts and never missing their little league games.

Yvonne returned to Franklin with her family in 1975 and resumed her working career as a legal secretary at the Caulkins Law Firm with her husband and son. She volunteered her spare time working for the Cancer Society and for St Paul’s Episcopal Church. She retired in 2005.

She spent her retirement caring for her parents and family.

Yvonne lived her final days with the caring staff at Canterfield Assisted Living facility in Brentwood.

Preceded in death by husband, Donald Stuart Caulkins, Sr. and parents, William Thomas and Christine Ovella Anglin Poynor.

Survived by: sons, D. Stuart Caulkins, Jr. and William Gregory (Lynne) Caulkins; brothers, Don (Sherrie) Poynor and Michael (Diane) Poynor; sister, Diane (Brad) Barrett; grandchildren, Caitlin Caulkins Mitzel, Dr. Rachel Christine Caulkins & fiancé, Dr. Matthew Still, Rebecca Grace Caulkins & fiancé Corey James; step-grandchildren, Reed (Hannah) York and Dr. Scott (Hannah) York.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 Noon on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon service time on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

