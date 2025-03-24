OBITUARY: Winnie Laverne Bagley

Winnie L. Bagley of Clarksville TN passed away on Monday March 17, 2025 at the age of 75 at Tristar Skyline Medical Center. She was born on January 6, 1949 in Clarksville, TN and she was the daughter of Birdie Mae Whitfield and Edward Ervin Hunt. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1967. Winnie followed in her mother Mae Whitfield’s footsteps for a career as a court reporter for over 30 years.

She loved to travel, photography, gardening, crocheting and loved animals of all kinds especially her dog Ally.

Winnie is survived by her sister Linda Price, Homer (Bubba) Whitfield, her daughters Jenny Hatcher, and Anna Guyer, 3 grandchildren Nicholas Hatcher, Lucas Hatcher and Joslynn Guyer. The family would like to thank friends of the family for their thoughts and prayers they have lifted and offered through this challenging time.

There will be a celebration of life for Winnie held at Hilldale Baptist Church located at 2001 Madison St. Clarksville, Tennessee on April 5, 2025 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Annex B. building. Located on the Maxwell Dr., side.

Instead of flowers send a donation in her name to the Clarksville Humane Society.

