OBITUARY: Wilmer H. ‘Sonny’ Dailey Jr.

Wilmer H. “Sonny” Dailey Jr., 83, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away peacefully with his family at his side and went on to his heavenly home on May 21, 2023, in Columbia, Tennessee.

Wilmer was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia to Wilmer and Hazel Dailey on March 3, 1940.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1958. He married the love of his life Linda L. Dailey on December 28, 1964, in Parkersburg, West Virginia. He worked for General Electric as a Design Engineer and retired after 35 years of service.

He served in the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Cold War. He was active in the church for many years serving as Sunday School teacher, Pastor’s Council member and was a member of gospel singing groups. Wilmer was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.

Wilmer is preceded in death by his sister, Maxine (Harton), his mother Hazel, and father Wilmer Sr.

Wilmer is survived by his wife Linda, children Terri (Claude Jackson, Jr.), Brian and Chris (Charla), brothers Donnie and Ernest, eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.

The family of Wilmer Dailey wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Lifecare Center of Columbia, Tennessee, Maury County Regional Hospital and Compassus Hospice for the compassionate care of our loved one.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/