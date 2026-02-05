OBITUARY: Wilma Nelms Cooley

Wilma Nelms Cooley, age 80 of Spring Hill, TN passed away February 1, 2026. She was born in Martin, TN to the late Quitman & Mildred Nelms. She was a proud member of Oak Hollow Church of Christ. She enjoyed church, especially the youth. She and her husband volunteered at church camps, cooking for the campers, and she also taught at The Sunshine School.

Wilma volunteered countless hours at the Ronald McDonald House. She also worked with Georgia AGAPE, placing many children in their forever homes. Wilma loved cooking, traveling, especially trips to the beach, but her most favorite role was being a “Memaw” to her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Cooley; son, Kenneth Lane Cooley, Jr.; brother, Gary Nelms, granddaughter, Taylor Cooley; son in-law, Brandon Arney.

Wilma is survived by her son, Chad Cooley of Spring Hill, TN; daughter, Kayce Arney of Fairview, TN; grandchildren, Karlee (Tyler) Gaines, Shae Arney, Abby Cooley and Brysen Arney; great-granddaughter, Angelika and many other loving family members. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, February 14, 2026 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Andy Miller will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville or Georgia AGAPE.

