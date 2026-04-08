Wilma “Jean” Moon, 85, of Cleveland, Tennessee passed away peacefully on April 6, 2026, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on September 11, 1940, in Athens, Tennessee to the late John Wesley and Grace Irene Williams Richardson.

In her early years, she was raised in an orphanage (Tennessee Children’s Baptist Home) in Franklin, TN. Throughout her life, she was a devoted mother and loved spending time with her family. She was a member of New Liberty Baptist Church where she played the piano for many years. In addition to being pianist, she also taught Sunday school for the adult women and was proud to lead the ladies group.

In addition to her parents, John Wesley and Grace Irene Williams Richardson, she is preceded in death by two sons, Scottie Foster and Terry Foster; one daughter, Towanna Renee Foster; siblings, Kate Long Moree, Tommy Richardson, Lorine Carroll, Ann Bryum, and Larry Richardson; two grandchildren, Rena’ Houk Banther and Phillip Hamilton.

Left to cherish the many memories include four children, Wesley “Wes” Foster, Debbie Walden, Gysa (Clifton) Coleman, and Chanche (Renee) Foster; multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at New Liberty Baptist Church, with Pastor Waymond Cooper officiating. Interment will follow at Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, with Wesley Foster, Robby King, Jason Houk, Corey Houk, Tim Morris, and Wes Foster serving as pallbearers.

Her family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.HigginsFunerals.com.

Higgins Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.

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This obituary was published by Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.

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