OBITUARY: Wilma Christine Sullivan

Wilma Christine Sullivan, age 91, of Franklin, TN passed away February 24,2021 in Knoxville, TN. She was born in Bon Aqua, TN on January 4, 1930.

Wilma was a longtime resident of Williamson County, the owner of Franklin Business Service, and member of the West Main Church of Christ of Franklin.

She is preceded in death by her parents Lon D. Sullivan and Hattie Barnhill Sullivan, twelve siblings, and longtime friend Polly Johnson.

She is survived by nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday February 27, 2021 at Mt. Hope Cemetery Franklin, TN. Per Wilma’s request, there will be no